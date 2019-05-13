Report: Investigators Set to Recommend Banning Manchester City from UCL

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

A UEFA investigation into the practices of Manchester City has reportedly recommended the Premier League kingpins be banned from its flagship competition, the Champions League.

Tariq Panja of the New York Times wrote that an investigatory panel led by former prime minister of Belgium, Yves Leterme, would decide on its submission to a separate adjudicatory chamber, which could happen this week.

It's said the chamber is seeking at least a one-season European ban for City, who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 on Sunday to win back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in their history.

City have already been under investigation following allegations that they "misled European soccer’s financial regulators." The club was found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations in 2014 when they were also fined £49 million and had their Champions League squad reduced as punishment.

Der Spiegel and Football Leaks published information in November 2018, alleging City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan and the powers behind City's rise have built their empire on "political influence and economic callousness."

Andrew Das of the New York Times pointed out no suspension is in place as of yet, but the Citizens aren't liable to take any ban easily:

Pep Guardiola was brought to the club in 2016 with the primary goal of helping City finally break their mould in the Champions League, likely the most revered club competition in world football.

The English giants had a track record of heavy expenditure but appear to have intensified their outgoings since Guardiola arrived. City have made a net spend or around £330 million in the three years since he was appointed.



Sheikh Mansour, brother to the ruler of the United Arab Emirates, has faced allegations of inflated sponsorship deals. The include agreements with companies such as Etihad, national airline of the U.A.E. and one of City's most closely associated brands, per Panja.

Journalist Rory Smith highlighted the pressure on UEFA, European football's governing body, to ensure this example doesn't set a precedent if it's found City have breached FFP regulations again:

Football analyst Michael Caley couldn't help but note the bitter irony of the investigation findings coming to light just after City made club history with their Premier League title defence:

English rivals Tottenham Hotspur knocked City out of the Champions League quarter-finals this season. Mauricio Pochettino's side are now set to contest the final against Liverpool, while Guardiola is still yet to take his team past the competition's final eight.

Any ban will prevent him from improving upon that record next season, with City at risk of missing out on Europe's premier competition and UEFA under pressure to respond amid worrying accusations.