Wanda Nara: Mauro Icardi Will Stay at Inter Despite Interest from 'Best Teams'

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, has said the forward will remain at the San Siro despite interest from some of the "best teams" in European football.

The 2018-19 season has been challenging for the Argentina international. Earlier this year he was stripped of the club captaincy and spent a prolonged spell out of the side, with numerous comments made in public by Nara, Icardi, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti and the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi has since been integrated into the team again at Inter, and speaking on Tiki Taka (h/t James Westwood of Goal), Nara said she's getting fed up of the speculation:

"Many continue to say that Icardi will leave, I get annoyed. I'm tired of repeating that he wants to stay at Inter. I'll turn my phone off on the first day of the transfer window. There have been offers, but Icardi's staying at Inter. That's it.

"The best teams have contacted him, the best coaches want him, but Mauro believes he's staying at Inter, regardless of who their coach will be."

Copa90 provided a breakdown of the Icardi saga that gripped Inter earlier in the season:

One of the clubs linked with Icardi recently has been Juventus, with talk of a possible swap deal involving Paulo Dybala surfacing as of late, per blogger Arjun Pradeep:

Given the way the season has gone for Icardi, speculation about a possible transfer is understandable.

While he's proved himself in recent years as one of the deadliest finishers in world football, his reluctance to sign a new contract, the removal of the captaincy and his subsequent marginalisation has left many Inter supporters unhappy with their No. 9.

The 26-year-old has been short of his best since his comeback too, as he's without a goal in his last five Serie A appearances.

Football Italia noted there isn't much goodwill towards the striker from the Inter hardcore:

Without Icardi at his ruthless best, Inter are clinging on to their top-four spot in Serie A. Ahead of Monday's meeting with Chievo, they are just a point clear of city rivals AC Milan, having played a game fewer.

While they've been tough to beat, they've drawn four of their last five games, including two scoreless draws. With Icardi in form, there's every chance those games end up going in Inter's favour.

Decisive players like the Argentina international may be difficult to come by, but there will be plenty associated with Inter who think the striker is more hassle than he's worth. If a big offer were to come in, there would be a temptation to take the money, although it doesn't appear as though Icardi is preparing for a switch this summer.