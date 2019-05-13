Cavaliers Rumors: Michigan's John Beilein Signs 5-Year Contract to Be Head Coach

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dipped into the collegiate coaching pool for their next head coach, reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with Michigan's John Beilein.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Beilein, 66, has been the head coach at Michigan since 2007. He's led the Wolverines to a 278-150 record and nine NCAA tournament appearances, including twice finishing as the national runner-up.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.