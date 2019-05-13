Cavaliers Rumors: Michigan's John Beilein Signs 5-Year Contract to Be Head Coach

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

Michigan coach John Beilein shouts during the first half the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal against Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dipped into the collegiate coaching pool for their next head coach, reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with Michigan's John Beilein.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Beilein, 66, has been the head coach at Michigan since 2007. He's led the Wolverines to a 278-150 record and nine NCAA tournament appearances, including twice finishing as the national runner-up.

       

