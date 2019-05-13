Cavaliers Rumors: Michigan's John Beilein Signs 5-Year Contract to Be Head Coach

Cavaliers Rumors: Michigan's John Beilein Signs 5-Year Contract to Be Head CoachMay 13, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers have dipped into the collegiate coaching pool for their next head coach, reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with Michigan's John Beilein.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now. https://t.co/qH749G3c3d
Beilein, 66, has been the head coach at Michigan since 2007. He's led the Wolverines to a 278-150 record and nine NCAA tournament appearances, including twice finishing as the national runner-up.
