Sergio Busquets Says 'Pissed Off' Barcelona's 'Wound from Liverpool Is Deep'

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has revealed the extent of the hurt suffered by the Blaugrana following their UEFA Champions League humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

The Catalan giants were jeered by the home fans at the Camp Nou during their 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, having lost 4-0 to the Reds in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last Tuesday.

Per Goal's Alex Shaw, Busquets said:

"We have to be grateful to the fans. It seems that we're not living in this world at times but we are. We know how fans are feeling but their behaviour has been spectacular.

"They showed their disappointment at first, but after that they were 10 out of 10. We're all pissed off, but we have to keep going. There's nothing else for it."

The Blaugrana fans made their feelings known on Sunday, per football journalist Rik Sharma:

Busquets added:

"We knew we had to play today, but it was really difficult for everyone.

"We wanted to be at 100 per cent but it was a struggle because of what happened [at Liverpool].

"We have to keep going and we have to focus on the Copa del Rey final. Hopefully the wound which the club, the players and the fans have will heal.

"The challenge ahead isn’t a small one, either. The double's no small thing but the wound from Liverpool is deep. We have to keep going and hopefully those that are injured recover quickly."

Barcelona threw away a 3-0 lead from the first leg in their loss at Anfield. Last season, they took a 4-1 lead to Roma in the quarter-final before suffering a decisive 3-0 defeat in Italy.

ESPN's David Cartlidge was scathing in his assessment of Barca and manager Ernesto Valverde after their capitulation against Liverpool:

Barcelona have already won La Liga this season, the fourth time in five years they've won the title.

They'll also play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on 25 May, a competition they could win for the fifth consecutive year.

Nothing short of victory in that match will do, but only success in Europe's elite competition will make up for their recent failures.

Barca have won the Champions League just once in the last eight seasons.

Given they've had Lionel Messi—considered by many to be the best player in history—in his prime during that time and plenty of world-class talent around him, it will be a significant source of frustration they've not won more.

Messi will be 32 in June, and while he's shown little sign of slowing down this season—he's bagged 48 goals in as many appearances plus 22 assists—Barca don't have many more years to take advantage of his talents while he's still at the top of his game.

The Champions League will be a priority next season, and learning from the mistakes of recent campaigns will be vital.