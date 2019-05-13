Chris Hughton Sacked by Brighton After Finishing 17th in 2018-19 EPL

Chris Hughton Sacked by Brighton After Finishing 17th in 2018-19 EPLMay 13, 2019
Chris Hughton has been sacked as manager of Brighton & Hove Albion after leading them to a 17th-place finish in the 2018-19 Premier League.
The club announced his departure on Monday after the Seagulls closed the campaign with a 4-1 home defeat to champions Manchester City:
Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ @OfficialBHAFC
Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Chris Hughton has left the club with immediate effect. Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also left. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
In a club statement, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom cited the side's poor form in the second half of the season that saw them dragged into a relegation battle as the key reason for Hughton's exit.
After Brighton drew 2-2 at West Ham United on January 2, they moved on to 26 points after 21 matches, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
They picked up just 10 more points from their final 17 league matches, taking victory in only two more games and enduring a winless run of nine on the bounce to end the season.
Brighton's safety was secured on the penultimate weekend of the campaign when Cardiff City lost to Crystal Palace, but the Seagulls finished just two points above the drop zone and with four fewer than last term, when they finished 15th.
Despite a poor run of results to close the season, Hughton can arguably feel hard done by to lose the job he has held since December 2014:
Paul Hayward @_PaulHayward
Very sad that Chris Hughton has been made the fall guy at Brighton. Kept a thin squad in the Premier League for 2 years, reached an FA Cup semi. Should have been given a chance next season to move the team on with better buys.
The 60-year-old departs the club with his reputation intact, though:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Being sacked doesn't make Hughton a failure. It doesn't mean Brighton are calling him a failure. It doesn't mean Brighton are disloyal or have lost the plot. And it might leave all parties better in the long run.
It will be no surprise if he is back managing in the Premier League again next season as he has shown he has the coaching acumen to maintain a club's top-flight status.
