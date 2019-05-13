Chris Hughton Sacked by Brighton After Finishing 17th in 2018-19 EPL

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

Brighton's Irish manager Chris Hughton arrives for the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chris Hughton has been sacked as manager of Brighton & Hove Albion after leading them to a 17th-place finish in the 2018-19 Premier League. 

The club announced his departure on Monday after the Seagulls closed the campaign with a 4-1 home defeat to champions Manchester City:

In a club statement, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom cited the side's poor form in the second half of the season that saw them dragged into a relegation battle as the key reason for Hughton's exit. 

After Brighton drew 2-2 at West Ham United on January 2, they moved on to 26 points after 21 matches, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

They picked up just 10 more points from their final 17 league matches, taking victory in only two more games and enduring a winless run of nine on the bounce to end the season.

Brighton's safety was secured on the penultimate weekend of the campaign when Cardiff City lost to Crystal Palace, but the Seagulls finished just two points above the drop zone and with four fewer than last term, when they finished 15th.

Despite a poor run of results to close the season, Hughton can arguably feel hard done by to lose the job he has held since December 2014: 

The 60-year-old departs the club with his reputation intact, though:

It will be no surprise if he is back managing in the Premier League again next season as he has shown he has the coaching acumen to maintain a club's top-flight status. 

