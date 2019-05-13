Zinedine Zidane Casts Fresh Doubt on Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Future

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said "it's very clear what I've done this weekend" after dropping Gareth Bale for the second game running in their 3-1 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

As with Real's previous fixture, a 3-2 win over Villarreal, Bale was not even included in the squad for the visit to the Anoeta Stadium, and his future in Madrid is now looking even more bleak.

Per Patric Ridge of Goal, when asked if Bale had been fit to face La Real, Zidane said: "Yes."

He then added: "I do not know if he will play [against Real Betis on May 19]. We'll see next week. It's very clear what I've done this weekend. Now we have another game and then we will see next year. It is done."

When Zidane was appointed Real manager for the first time back in January 2016, Bale was initially a key part of his first team.

However, the Welshman gradually fell out of favour, starting on the bench for key matches, most notably last year's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

On that occasion, Bale came off the bench and scored a spectacular double to turn the game in Real's favour as they won 3-1 for a third consecutive Champions League title.

In the wake of the victory, Bale said he would need to play more in 2018-19:

Zidane's summer departure, and the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, provided an opportunity for Bale to reestablish himself as a starter and become the star player in the team under Julen Lopetegui.

That did not happen, nor did he come to the fore under Santiago Solari. After Zidane was reappointed in March, he initially started Bale in three of his first four games back at the club.

But he seems again to have lost faith in the former Tottenham Hotspur star, and his latest comments suggest a summer exit for Bale is likely.