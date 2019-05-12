Joel Embiid After Game 7 Raptors Loss: 'I Don't Give a Damn About the Process'May 13, 2019
Joel Embiid is nicknamed The Process. He's been the face of the Philadelphia 76ers' roster-building endeavor that goes by the same nickname and has persevered through years of losing to reach the point at which he is a postseason regular.
He had no time for talk of The Process after Sunday's stunning 92-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Reporter: "Where is 'The Process' right now? And you just played the most minutes you've played in regulation. Are you tired?" Sixers' Joel Embiid: "I don't give a d--- about the process. And, no, I'm not tired." https://t.co/NFRRjafmyF
It should be noted Embiid was devastated and clearly didn't want to rehash Philadelphia's commitment to losing, accumulating assets and then turning those assets into winning pieces. That story has been told, and Sunday wasn't the end-all, be-all of what the 76ers did to become a playoff team.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Embiid is just 25 years old, Ben Simmons is 22 and the team could look to bring back Jimmy Butler (player option) next season and again challenge the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
It was also one Kahwi Leonard buzzer-beater away from potentially playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Process wasn't deemed a failure just because of Sunday's loss, although Embiid temporarily did not "give a damn" about while experiencing the heartbreak of defeat.
3 Big Offseason Questions Facing the Sixers