Joel Embiid After Game 7 Raptors Loss: 'I Don't Give a Damn About the Process'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is nicknamed The Process. He's been the face of the Philadelphia 76ers' roster-building endeavor that goes by the same nickname and has persevered through years of losing to reach the point at which he is a postseason regular. 

He had no time for talk of The Process after Sunday's stunning 92-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series:

It should be noted Embiid was devastated and clearly didn't want to rehash Philadelphia's commitment to losing, accumulating assets and then turning those assets into winning pieces. That story has been told, and Sunday wasn't the end-all, be-all of what the 76ers did to become a playoff team.

Embiid is just 25 years old, Ben Simmons is 22 and the team could look to bring back Jimmy Butler (player option) next season and again challenge the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

It was also one Kahwi Leonard buzzer-beater away from potentially playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Process wasn't deemed a failure just because of Sunday's loss, although Embiid temporarily did not "give a damn" about while experiencing the heartbreak of defeat.

