Jimmy Butler: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons to 'Go Down in History' as Great Players

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 05: Ben Simmons #25, Joel Embiid #21, and Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers walk to the bench during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers players were emotional after their Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors, but Jimmy Butler still showed a lot of support to his teammates. 

The wing had high praise when asked about Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

"I've got nothing bad to say about them," Butler said, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "...they're going to go down in history, they're going to do great things in this league."

The 76ers had high expectations this year but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the second season in a row despite adding key players like Butler and Tobias Harris in midseason trades.

Simmons, who averaged only 11.6 points against Toronto, has received some blame for his poor scoring during the series. Embiid struggled with his shot and only averaged 17.6—down from his 27.5 points-per-game average during the regular season. The center also made only 36.3 percent of his attempts from the field during the seven-game series.

Despite the inconsistency from the young players, Butler is standing by them while showing just how highly he thinks of them.

Those lofty expectations aren't out of the question, either.

Embiid is already one of the top bigs in the NBA at just 25 years old, while the 22-year-old Simmons reached the All-Star Game in his second season. However, they each have a long way to go before becoming all-time greats. 

As for whether this will affect his pending free agency, Butler was more noncommittal:

Butler is certainly going to be in demand this summer. The question is whether his time with the 76ers will be enough to convince him to stay on a long-term deal.

Related

    3 Big Offseason Questions Facing the Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    3 Big Offseason Questions Facing the Sixers

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    CJ Gives Blazers a Puncher's Chance vs. Dubs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CJ Gives Blazers a Puncher's Chance vs. Dubs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    76ers Need to Keep Core Together, Run It Back

    Corner fadeaway gives Leonard 41 points and a trip to the ECFs

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    76ers Need to Keep Core Together, Run It Back

    Corner fadeaway gives Leonard 41 points and a trip to the ECFs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Brown Says ‘a Game 7 Is a Life Experience’

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Brown Says ‘a Game 7 Is a Life Experience’

    Joseph Nocco
    via ClutchPoints