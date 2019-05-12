Video: Joel Embiid Breaks Down in Tears After Kawhi Leonard Game 7 Buzzer-Beater

Video: Joel Embiid Breaks Down in Tears After Kawhi Leonard Game 7 Buzzer-BeaterMay 13, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended on a buzzer-beater that bounced multiple times off the rim, and Joel Embiid did not take it well.
The All-Star center was emotional after the 92-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors and was seen in tears on the court and in the locker room:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly
Give us a guy who cares this much. Give us a guy who pours his heart out after a heartbreaking loss. Thank you, Joel Embiid. You will be back. https://t.co/G2uqTP2Day
Things were looking up for Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, with the visiting team tying the game with 4.2 seconds remaining on a Jimmy Butler layup. However, Kawhi Leonard quickly turned the tide and won it for Toronto with this wild shot:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
The 76ers entered the season with high expectations, but they were still eliminated in the same round as last year.
For Embiid, his first career appearance in a Game 7 clearly didn't go as hoped. His teammates and coach spoke about the young player after the game.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
JJ Redick very emotional in the locker room. Was asked what it was like to see Joel and Ben upset after the loss, was unable to give an answer as he tried to hold back tears of his own
"As painful as it feels now, it'll help him," head coach Brett Brown said of Embiid, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "It's hard to be the last man standing. To see him have the emotion he has...it is painful for all of us, but he'll look at the rear view and remember this."
CJ Gives Blazers a Puncher's Chance vs. Dubs