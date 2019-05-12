Video: Joel Embiid Breaks Down in Tears After Kawhi Leonard Game 7 Buzzer-Beater

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended on a buzzer-beater that bounced multiple times off the rim, and Joel Embiid did not take it well.

The All-Star center was emotional after the 92-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors and was seen in tears on the court and in the locker room:

Things were looking up for Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, with the visiting team tying the game with 4.2 seconds remaining on a Jimmy Butler layup. However, Kawhi Leonard quickly turned the tide and won it for Toronto with this wild shot:

The 76ers entered the season with high expectations, but they were still eliminated in the same round as last year.

For Embiid, his first career appearance in a Game 7 clearly didn't go as hoped. His teammates and coach spoke about the young player after the game.

"As painful as it feels now, it'll help him," head coach Brett Brown said of Embiid, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "It's hard to be the last man standing. To see him have the emotion he has...it is painful for all of us, but he'll look at the rear view and remember this."