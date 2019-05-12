CJ McCollum: Block vs. Nuggets 'Mini Version' of LeBron's Famous Chasedown Swat

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

DENVER, CO - MAY 12: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during Game Seven of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

LeBron James has a litany of memorable highlights, but one defensive play in particular stands out—his block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when he led his Cleveland Cavaliers to a dramatic title over the Golden State Warriors.

Now Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has his own version of that play.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

McCollum spearheaded the Trail Blazers during a 100-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7 with 37 points, nine rebounds and one head-turning block of Jamal Murray. With Portland nursing a four-point lead and less than five minutes remaining, McCollum blocked Murray and kept momentum on his team's side.

He compared it to the King's famous play:

McCollum also hit a number of clutch shots in the final minutes and now has a chance to do exactly what James did—beat the powerhouse Warriors.

Portland faces Golden State in the Western Conference Finals after its dramatic win over the Nuggets and will need McCollum and Damian Lillard to play their best to have a chance at beating the defending two-time champions.

Related

    Warriors Open as Heavy WCF Favorites Over Blazers

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Warriors Open as Heavy WCF Favorites Over Blazers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    McCollum Proved It Doesn’t Always Have to Be Lillard Time

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    McCollum Proved It Doesn’t Always Have to Be Lillard Time

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    McCollum Made Jennifer Proud

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    McCollum Made Jennifer Proud

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Rodney Hood Hyperextended Knee in Game 7

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rodney Hood Hyperextended Knee in Game 7

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report