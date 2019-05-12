CJ McCollum: Block vs. Nuggets 'Mini Version' of LeBron's Famous Chasedown Swat

Bart Young/Getty Images

LeBron James has a litany of memorable highlights, but one defensive play in particular stands out—his block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when he led his Cleveland Cavaliers to a dramatic title over the Golden State Warriors.

Now Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has his own version of that play.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

McCollum spearheaded the Trail Blazers during a 100-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7 with 37 points, nine rebounds and one head-turning block of Jamal Murray. With Portland nursing a four-point lead and less than five minutes remaining, McCollum blocked Murray and kept momentum on his team's side.

He compared it to the King's famous play:

McCollum also hit a number of clutch shots in the final minutes and now has a chance to do exactly what James did—beat the powerhouse Warriors.

Portland faces Golden State in the Western Conference Finals after its dramatic win over the Nuggets and will need McCollum and Damian Lillard to play their best to have a chance at beating the defending two-time champions.