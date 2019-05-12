Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targets Top 4 and Trophy for Manchester United Next Season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targets Top 4 and Trophy for Manchester United Next SeasonMay 12, 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already setting targets for next season for Manchester United, although challenging for the Premier League title is unlikely to be one of them.
Instead, Solskjaer is expecting his team to fight for a spot in the Premier League's top four and book a return to the UEFA Champions League. Additionally, Solskjaer expects a trophy:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Solskjaer: 'We have got to realistically challenge for top four and a trophy. The last time in the Europa League with Jose and loads of these players, we won it. And the Carabao Cup, whatever you want to call it, we have to start the season with the aim to win' #mufc
The United boss spoke after watching his team lose 2-0 at home to already-relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford on the season's final day. Defeat left the Red Devils sixth and a humbling 32 points behind champions Manchester City.
Solskjaer doesn't sound confident United will be able to make up that gap anytime soon:
Kris Voakes @krisvoakes
Ole: "We're used to challenging for the Premier League but that's not going to be sorted quickly." #MUFC
It must be disappointing for United fans to hear the manager doubt his team's ability to challenge for the title next season before the current one has barely been consigned to history. The negative spin on United's prospects is part of a growing trend in Solskjaer's remarks.
He was effusive in his praise for what he inherited after taking over following Jose Mourinho's sacking back in December. Yet the sentiment has changed as defeats have mounted:
Football Tweet @Football__Tweet
🗣 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December: "Football is easy if you've got good players! They are a great bunch of players and their quality is unbelievable" 🗣 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now: "There's a chance you've seen the last of some players today." https://t.co/acTlVbSoid
This double standard is somewhat understandable given how the fast start United made to life under Solskjaer has since reverted to the kind of dismal form common during the Mourinho era.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Jose Mourinho for Man United in the Premier League: • 93 games • 50 wins • 17 losses • 1.89 points per game Ole Gunnar Solskjær for Man United in the Premier League: • 21 games • 12 wins • 5 losses • 1.9 points per game #AskSquawka @FedeGotTalent https://t.co/5VQV2IGWor
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor
Man Utd's goal difference in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first four PL games: +11 Man Utd's GD at the end of the season: +11
Similarities like those help explain why United have finished so far behind familiar rivals.
Goal @goal
98 City 97 Liverpool 96 You 95 Have 94 To 93 Feel 92 Sorry 91 For 90 Jurgen 89 Klopp 88 But 87 Pep 86 Guardiola 85 And 84 His 83 Team 82 Have 81 Been 80 Incredible 79 Where 78 Is 77 The 76 Rest 75 Oh 74 Look 73 It's 72 Chelsea 71 Spurs 70 Arsenal 69 And 68 Then 67 There's 66 Utd
Seeing neighbours City retain the league crown, a fourth league title overall and third since United last won the prize back in 2013, must sting. Yet there are other telltale signs of United's regression.
It also won't be easy to see Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur contest the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, June 1. Two days prior, Arsenal and Chelsea will face off for the UEFA Europa League trophy in Baku.
United's absence from the trophy picture is telling, and Solskjaer is right to make winning silverware a priority next season. It didn't always work for Mourinho, who captured the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017, before reaching the FA Cup final in 2018.
However, those accomplishments couldn't overshadow consistently stale performances in the league. Making United a force on both fronts eluded Mourinho, despite big money being spent on a host of underperforming stars.
Solskjaer is now left to sift through the mess, making some difficult decisions inevitable this summer. One of them will involve Paul Pogba, signed for a then-world-record fee by Mourinho in 2016.
The midfielder is a target for Real Madrid, according to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail. Fetching a fortune for Pogba would help fund a necessary rebuild of a disjointed strike force and a defence lacking composure and athleticism.
Yet selling Pogba would also remove one of the few creative match-winners at Solskjaer's disposal. Juggling all of the problems and their possible solutions merely underlines the task ahead of Solskjaer.
It's a challenge Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was blunt after seeing the Bluebirds brush aside the disappointing hosts:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Neil Warnock on United: 'The start they had possibly fudged a lot of the issues. It'll take more than two or three transfer windows to sort things out.' #mufc
Given the work ahead of him, Solskjaer is right to set modest targets for now, even though many supporters are unlikely to welcome his diminished expectations. United need to afford the man in the dugout patience, though, for what looks set to be a protracted period of rebuilding.
