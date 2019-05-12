Video: Watch Manchester City Celebrate Premier League Title with Fans

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City celebrated their first successful Premier League title defence at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, but the team quickly travelled home to revel in the glory with their fans.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Brighton 4-1 and secured back-to-back first-tier title wins for the first time in City's history, edging runners-up Liverpool by a single point at the top of the table.

Thousands of supporters awaited the team's arrival back at the Etihad late in the evening, and City live-streamed their return home after securing a second major title of the season:

City beat Chelsea to the Carabao Cup on penalties earlier this season, and they will face Watford on May 24 in the FA Cup final as they hope to complete a domestic treble.

The players travelled back to the Etihad from the Amex Stadium and emerged onto a stage outside the entrance with "Rock 'n' Roll Star" by Oasis playing as their soundtrack.

A display of fireworks erupted from the Etihad just before the players arrived:

Blue streamers decorated the scene, per the Press Association's Andy Hampson:

Captain Vincent Kompany praised the fans for their commitment in coming out to celebrate late with the team, per Andrew Bardsley and Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News: "I'm so so proud. This team is amazing. We're able to fill this place at this time of night. Thank you so much."

Oasis founder Noel Gallagher was at the Amex for City's win over Brighton, and the band's hit "Wonderwall" played at Sunday's ceremony, via Beasley:

Bernardo Silva has been one of City's main stars this season and spoke of his desire to improve in the UEFA Champions League, which the club exited in the quarter-finals this season:

"To be honest after the defeat against Newcastle it was very tough. We never expected it to go that way. To win 14 games is unbelievable. We’re the champions!

“Saturday we have a very important game. The treble. Nobody has ever seen it at the club. Hopefully next season we can get the Champions League.”

City's entire squad took part in the celebrations as some youth players and staff joined the first team, a symbol of the unity they'll hope could guide them to a historic third straight Premier League title in 2020.