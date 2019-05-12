Manchester City Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream, More

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly waste no time showing off their new Premier League title trophy to their fans after retaining the prize on Sunday.

The Citizens, who were crowned 2018-19 champions following a 4-1 away to Brighton & Hove Albion, will travel back to the Etihad Stadium to present the trophy to supporters this evening.

However, the champions don't plan to parade the silverware on an open-top bus around the city until after the 2019 FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

As soon as their celebration at the Amex Stadium is complete, City's players will board a plane to fly back to Manchester, according to Ashlie Blakey of the Manchester Evening News.

Title Celebration at Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 10 p.m. BST/5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: City's official Facebook page, club website

Formal parade planned for after FA Cup final on May 18.

City CEO Ferran Soriano described how tonight's impromptu celebration is a just reward for the fans, per Blakey: "Our Cityzens have been there, supporting the team, every time they were needed. It is therefore fitting that we will return home to Manchester this evening, to celebrate our second successive Premier League title together, with our team and our fans."

Blakey also noted how the event will be staged "in front of the Colin Bell Stand."

Meanwhile, City released an itinerary for the celebration via the club's official website, with fans allowed in the stadium at 8:30 p.m. BST/3:30 p.m. ET. Transport for Greater Manchester provided further details and advised those travelling to the stadium:

As for the more traditional parade—usually atop a bus with players proudly displaying the trophy—manager Pep Guardiola is mindful of the importance of playing the cup final without distraction.

MailOnline's Jack Gaughan noted how City held last season's parade around Deansgate on the Monday after the title was won. Gaughan also detailed how "Manchester City Council are on standby to arrange routes," even though Guardiola would prefer to wait to when City could show off as many as three trophies.

It makes sense for Guardiola to curb celebrations somewhat since his team is on the cusp of history. Having already retained both the league and the Carabao Cup, lifting the FA Cup for the first time since 2011 would complete a unique treble of domestic honours.

Guardiola has been stung in the FA Cup before, losing to lower-league opposition Wigan Athletic last season after falling at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Arsenal in 2017. He'll know beating the Hornets is far from a foregone conclusion despite how impressive his free-scoring team has been in the league.

Securing a third trophy would be a fitting way to cap a two-season run of dominance rarely seen in England's top flight. Accumulating 198 points in arguably the toughest league on the planet only underlines the incredible standards Guardiola and his players have set.