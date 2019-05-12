Chelsea Held to 0-0 Draw by Leicester in Final 2018-19 Premier League Match

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League season ended on a sour note, as the Blues drew with Leicester City 0-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Manager Maurizio Sarri opted to keep Eden Hazard on the bench until the 69th minute, and the Blues were devoid of creativity as a result. Gonzalo Higuain missed the best chance of the match from close range shortly before the half-time whistle.

With Tottenham Hotspur playing out a 2-2 draw against Everton, Chelsea finish the season in third place behind champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Blues still have one match on their schedule, as they'll face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on 29 May.

Chelsea Must Exercise Patience with Sarri

Sarri will finish his first season as Chelsea manager with a top-four finish and a ticket for the UEFA Champions League next season, as well as a spot in the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on 29 May.

In most seasons this would be considered a major success, especially considering Sarri's coaching style. The Italian runs a complicated system that takes time to master, and few pundits realistically predicted a title run in Year 1.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

But the 2018-19 campaign hasn't been a normal season. With Manchester City and Liverpool both amassing almost 100 points, every other top club has looked pedestrian by comparison. As a result, the accomplishments of Sarri have flown under the radar, to the point where there are real questions about his long-term future, per Bleacher Report's Dean Jones.

But is there anyone better out there right now? The biggest name on the coaching market is likely Antonio Conte, but Blues fans won't be too eager for a reunion just one season after he left.

Chelsea have also been hit with a transfer ban and still don't know whether they'll be able to sign any new players as they appeal, per Matt Law of the Telegraph. Will managers like Ajax's Erik ten Hag, who Jones pitched as a possibility, be eager to join the club under those circumstances?

David Rogers/Getty Images

Sarri's ability to develop players is his greatest strength, and he has already said he wants no more than one or two new players this summer, per Goal's Chris Burton. He's deserving of at least another summer with the squad based on his accomplishments this season, and remains the best fit for the club right now.

The transfer ban could be a blessing in disguise, opening the door for some of the academy players to finally make an impact for the senior team. And there are few better managers to develop them than Sarri, who showed his ability to do so at Napoli.

What's Next?

Leicester's players can start packing their bags for the summer holidays, while the Blues face Arsenal in Azerbaijan later this month.