Mike Malone on Will Barton, Seth Curry Game 6 Scrap: 'It's Playoff Basketball'

Bart Young/Getty Images

In 1984, Boston Celtics power forward Kevin McHale clotheslined Los Angeles Lakers forward Kurt Rambis in midair during the NBA Finals and only received a personal foul:

McHale would have been tossed, fined and suspended today, but memories of a more physical game give Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone some perspective after his team engaged with the Portland Trail Blazers in an on-court confrontation during Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, with Denver guard Will Barton and Portland guard Seth Curry acting as protagonists.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

"It's Will Barton protecting himself from a guy falling into his knees," Malone told reporters. "It's Seth Curry taking offense to it. They get into a little minor skirmish—move on. Game 7 will be hard-fought. It will be emotional because of what's at stake. I don't think it's going to be a carry-over from what happened in last game. It's playoff basketball. It should be a hard-fought game. It should be physical. It should be teams protecting each other.

"Again, that's a different era when you think about my father when he was with the 'Bad Boys' and all that. That [incident in Game 6] was nothing in my opinion."

Malone's father, Brendan Malone, was an assistant coach for the late-1980s and early 1990s Detroit Pistons. Known as the Bad Boys, they bulled the NBA with their physical style and won two NBA championships.

Barton agreed with the "playoff basketball" sentiment after the Nuggets' 119-108 loss.

"It's competitive playoff basketball," Barton told reporters. "Some things are going to happen. If we are all out there just being friendly, it ain't going to look like nobody trying to win."

Curry wasn't too happy:

"[Barton] waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye," Curry told reporters postgame. "You know what I'm saying? I can't allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

"That's real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can't allow that."

We'll see if there's any spillover on Sunday, when the Nuggets host the Blazers for Game 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.