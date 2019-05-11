Former College Football Coach Dick Tomey Dies at Age 80

Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Former college football head coach Dick Tomey died Friday, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).

Most fans remember the 80-year-old from his 14-year tenure with the Arizona Wildcats. Tomey compiled a 95-64 record at the school and led Arizona to seven bowl appearances. He also spent 10 years with the Hawaii Warriors and five years with the San Jose State Spartans.

Kevin Sumlin is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach. He spoke about his relationship with Tomey in the school's press release:

"I have been fortunate to know Coach Tomey as a colleague in our business for over 15 years. However, it wasn't until I arrived at the University of Arizona that I got the opportunity to know Coach Tomey on a more personal level. There are only two things that could beat his passion for the game of football: his passion for his family and passion for impacting the lives of his players and coaches on and off the field."

Tomey guided the Wildcats to heights they hadn't experienced before he arrived in 1987, and they've yet to reach that level since his departure.

Arizona went 10-2 in 1993, winning the Fiesta Bowl and finishing 10th in the AP Top 25 poll. In 1998, the team went 12-1 and defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Holiday Bowl en route to a fourth-place finish.

Tomey also enjoyed early success at San Jose State in his second season. The Spartans won the 2006 New Mexico Bowl, their first bowl appearance since 1990.

Tomey's 183 career wins rank 31st in FBS history.