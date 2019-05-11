Former Vikings OT Mike Remmers, Giants Agree to Contract; Expected to Play RT

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Free-agent offensive lineman Mike Remmers agreed to a deal with the New York Giants on Saturday, per his agent.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Remmers is "expected" to line up at right tackle for the Giants in 2019. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com noted general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur had worked with Remmers at his previous stops:

Remmers appeared in 16 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and lined up primarily at right guard. Offensive tackle is a familiar position for the 30-year-old, though, as he occupied that spot for most of his three-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

Remmers is coming off an underwhelming season in Minnesota.

According to Pro Football Focus, he and fellow guard Tom Compton combined to allow 77 pressures inside, and Remmers received the 50th-best overall grade (58.9) among guards. Minnesota ranked 26th in adjusted line yards on runs through the middle of the line and 22nd on runs to the right tackle, per Football Outsiders.

Health might've had an impact on Remmers' performance. His agent said in April he was recovering from offseason back surgery.

Remmers is the second notable addition to New York's offensive line. The team also acquired Kevin Zeitler from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.