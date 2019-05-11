Maurizio Sarri Unsure If UCL Qualification Will Keep Eden Hazard at Chelsea

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he is not sure if securing UEFA Champions League football will be enough to convince Eden Hazard to stay at the club this summer.

The Blues are assured of a place in the Premier League's top four and, having also made the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season, they'll finish their campaign with the UEFA Europa League final on May 29.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Sarri isn't convinced it will keep the Belgian at Stamford Bridge:

"I don't know. If Hazard is thinking that the history here is finished, then in his mind it is finished. I can try to speak to him but it is not easy. It's not easy because of course, I want Hazard, but I want Hazard with a very high level of motivation.

"As you know you have to ask the club because I am not in control of the market. I am not in charge of the renewal of the contract so I am not able to answer. I can only speak to the player but like a father, not like a manager.

"Also if I speak to him, I will not tell you anything. It’s a discussion between a father and a son."

According to Kinsella, amid interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea have given Hazard a €130 million (£112 million) price tag.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed another fine campaign with the Blues, bagging 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

Should he find the net in Chelsea's final Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday or against Arsenal in the Europa League final, it will become his most prolific campaign with the London club.

Hazard was named the club's player of the year on Friday:

His incredible solo effort against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup was also voted Chelsea's goal of the season:

On Thursday, he netted the winning penalty as Chelsea secured their place in the Europa League final in a shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt after the two sides drew 2-2 on aggregate.

Sports writer Thierry Nyann was one of many who thought it might have been Hazard's last contribution at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea's season, despite being rocky at times as the team adjusted to Sarri's style, could end with the success of a major trophy on top of Champions League qualification.

However, aside from the Champions League—which Chelsea seem ill-equipped to compete for next season even if Hazard stays—the winger has won almost everything available during his time at the club, so it would come as little surprise if he wants to pursue a new challenge.

While it's understandable Chelsea will want to keep hold of their best player, he's set to enter the final year of his contract, and they cannot afford to lose him for free.

Having reached the Europa League final, Hazard has the perfect opportunity to sign off at Chelsea with a parting gift.