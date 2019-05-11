Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Will Be 'Destroyed' If Title Bid Falls Short

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he expects his team to be "destroyed" if they fail to clinch the Premier League title on Sunday.

After another incredible campaign, City go into the final game of the 2018-19 season knowing a win at Brighton & Hove Albion would be enough for them to secure back-to-back top-flight successes.

Liverpool are just a point behind the Etihad Stadium outfit though, and if City slip up, the Reds can take the accolade with a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Guardiola said ahead of the game he expects heavy criticism should that scenario transpire, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"I'm not going to change my opinion on what we have done. But of course, to get more credit, you have to win. We saw in the Champions League, when you are out, everybody destroyed the teams, destroyed the managers, destroyed clubs, [even though] they are doing well. We know the life in which we live. I know we will be judged. We have to win.

"First of all, it's a dream to be here. I didn't expect it when we were seven points behind against this Liverpool to be in the position we are now. So that's why it's a dream come true.

"We've shown many things but now is not the moment to say how well we've done. We have the chance to be champions if we win our game and that's what we have to do."

This is how the race is shaping up at the end of 37 gripping rounds of Premier League football:

As Goal relayed, Guardiola has the chance to reach a landmark should his team get the job done on Sunday:

City's chase for the title appeared to be done earlier in the campaign when Liverpool had the chance to go 10 points clear when the two met in January.

However, City won that night and have put together a 13-game winning sequence to seize the initiative in the title race. They have also already secured the Carabao Cup and will take on Watford next weekend in the FA Cup final.

Monday's 1-0 win over Leicester City was key to City continuing their pursuit of a domestic treble, with Vincent Kompany's long-range goal giving his side the edge over Liverpool going into the final day.

Here is a reminder of that incredible moment from the captain:

The standards set by City over the last two seasons have been extraordinary, as they remain on course to secure a total of 198 points over the course of two terms. That level of consistency and quality is unprecedented in the Premier League era.

Of course, the job is not done yet. While Brighton have already cemented their top-flight status for next season, they will want to finish the campaign on a high and be involved in what has the potential to be a dramatic climax to 2018-19.