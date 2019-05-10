Look: Rockets Fan Skips College Graduation to Attend Pivotal Game 6 vs. Warriors

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Many college students around the country are crowding their universities' arenas for graduation, but one young man chose to celebrate his graduate status at Toyota Center in Houston.

During Friday night's Western Conference semifinal series Game 6 between Houston and the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets posted a photo of an unnamed fan wearing his graduation cap and holding a sign that read, "Missing college graduation for Rockets."

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also there to watch the Rockets try to force a Game 7. How many other students can say Queen Bey and Hov technically attended their graduation party?

There is bad blood in Houston toward the Golden State Warriors, who ousted the Rockets in last season's Western Conference Finals in seven games. The possibility of witnessing James Harden and Co. exacting revenge must have outweighed the fan hearing his name called and walking across the graduation stage.