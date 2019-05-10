Look: Rockets Fan Skips College Graduation to Attend Pivotal Game 6 vs. Warriors

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 11, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: The Houston Rockets stand for the National Anthem prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors before Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Many college students around the country are crowding their universities' arenas for graduation, but one young man chose to celebrate his graduate status at Toyota Center in Houston. 

During Friday night's Western Conference semifinal series Game 6 between Houston and the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets posted a photo of an unnamed fan wearing his graduation cap and holding a sign that read, "Missing college graduation for Rockets."

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also there to watch the Rockets try to force a Game 7. How many other students can say Queen Bey and Hov technically attended their graduation party?

There is bad blood in Houston toward the Golden State Warriors, who ousted the Rockets in last season's Western Conference Finals in seven games. The possibility of witnessing James Harden and Co. exacting revenge must have outweighed the fan hearing his name called and walking across the graduation stage. 

Related

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Legend Mario Elie Tired of CP3 'Getting a Pass'

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Legend Mario Elie Tired of CP3 'Getting a Pass'

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    T-Mac Offers Harden Some Interesting Advice for Game 6

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    T-Mac Offers Harden Some Interesting Advice for Game 6

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report