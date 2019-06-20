Romeo Langford to Celtics: Boston's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics used the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select Romeo Langford out of Indiana at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.



As a freshman last season, Langford was the Hoosiers' leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. The 6'6", 215-pound guard started 32 games and played some of those through a torn thumb ligament, which he had surgically repaired in New York around the same time he declared for the NBA draft in early April.

Here is a look at the Celtics roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Langford.

Celtics Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Aron Baynes, C: $5.3M (2020)

Gordon Hayward, SF: $32M (2021)

Guerschon Yabusele, PF: $2.7M (2021)

Jaylen Brown, SG: $5.4M (2020)

Jayson Tatum, SF: $6.7M (2021)

Marcus Smart, PG: $13M (2022)

Robert Williams, C: $1.8M (2022)

Semi Ojeleye, PF: $1.5M (2021)

Romeo Langford, SG: $3M (2023)

Free Agents

Al Horford, C: Player, reportedly opted out

Brad Wanamaker, PG: RFA

Daniel Theis, PF: RFA

Jonathan Gibson, PG: RFA

Kyrie Irving, PG: Player, reportedly opted out

Marcus Morris, PF: UFA

P.J. Dozier, PG: RFA

R.J. Hunter, SG: UFA

Terry Rozier, PG: RFA

Langford is part of a deep shooting guard class, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him among the top 10 in late April:

"Otherwise, Langford converted 16 of 31 jumpers from 17 feet to the arc. He also graded in the 90th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler on 144 possessions, using ball screens mostly to score off pull-ups and takes to the basket.

"Despite lacking explosiveness, Langford showed an impressive feel for finishing around the basket (63.6 percent) from tough angles. He'll most certainly lean on slashing for offense early in his career."

In a May 10 mock draft, Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek provided scouting notes from an anonymous Big 12 assistant coach:

"Romeo is a great scorer and more of a volume guy [shooting-wise] at the guard position. He has a very non-emotional approach to the game and as a coach sometimes it's frustrating because you can’t tell if he's in it or not. He was a much better 3-point shooter in high school and hopefully … we'll see that part of his game thrive again in the NBA."

NBADraft.net compared Langford to Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Evan Turner, while NBA.com's Josh Cohen relayed that some have wondered whether Langford can excel into "a D'Angelo Russell-type" player.