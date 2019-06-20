Romeo Langford to Celtics: Boston's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 26: Romeo Langford #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers brings the ball up court during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Assembly Hall on February 26, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics used the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select Romeo Langford out of Indiana at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

As a freshman last season, Langford was the Hoosiers' leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. The 6'6", 215-pound guard started 32 games and played some of those through a torn thumb ligament, which he had surgically repaired in New York around the same time he declared for the NBA draft in early April.

Here is a look at the Celtics roster.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Langford. 

          

Celtics Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Aron Baynes, C: $5.3M (2020)

Gordon Hayward, SF: $32M (2021)

Guerschon Yabusele, PF: $2.7M (2021)

Jaylen Brown, SG: $5.4M (2020)

Jayson Tatum, SF: $6.7M (2021)

Marcus Smart, PG: $13M (2022)

Robert Williams, C: $1.8M (2022)

Semi Ojeleye, PF: $1.5M (2021)

Romeo Langford, SG: $3M (2023)

         

Free Agents

Al Horford, C: Player, reportedly opted out

Brad Wanamaker, PG: RFA

Daniel Theis, PF: RFA

Jonathan Gibson, PG: RFA

Kyrie Irving, PG: Player, reportedly opted out 

Marcus Morris, PF: UFA

P.J. Dozier, PG: RFA

R.J. Hunter, SG: UFA

Terry Rozier, PG: RFA

            

Langford is part of a deep shooting guard class, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him among the top 10 in late April: 

"Otherwise, Langford converted 16 of 31 jumpers from 17 feet to the arc. He also graded in the 90th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler on 144 possessions, using ball screens mostly to score off pull-ups and takes to the basket. 

"Despite lacking explosiveness, Langford showed an impressive feel for finishing around the basket (63.6 percent) from tough angles. He'll most certainly lean on slashing for offense early in his career."

In a May 10 mock draft, Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek provided scouting notes from an anonymous Big 12 assistant coach: 

"Romeo is a great scorer and more of a volume guy [shooting-wise] at the guard position. He has a very non-emotional approach to the game and as a coach sometimes it's frustrating because you can’t tell if he's in it or not. He was a much better 3-point shooter in high school and hopefully … we'll see that part of his game thrive again in the NBA."

NBADraft.net compared Langford to Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Evan Turner, while NBA.com's Josh Cohen relayed that some have wondered whether Langford can excel into "a D'Angelo Russell-type" player.    

Related

    Romeo Langford's Scouting Report

    Everything you need to know about the Celtics' No. 14 pick ➡️

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Romeo Langford's Scouting Report

    Everything you need to know about the Celtics' No. 14 pick ➡️

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report