Ely Hydes Rips Tigers for Mistreatment After Catching Albert Pujols' 2K RBI Ball

Ely Hydes Rips Tigers for Mistreatment After Catching Albert Pujols' 2K RBI BallMay 10, 2019
Detroit Tigers fan Ely Hydes was the lucky one to catch Albert Pujols' home run that counted as his 2,000th career RBI in Thursday's game at Comerica Park, but as Hydes tells it, nobody told the Tigers that you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar.
In an interview with Kyle Bogenschutz on Detroit's 97.1 FM station (h/t Aleanna Siacon of the Detroit Free Press, via USA Today), Hydes detailed how poorly he felt the Tigers organization handled the situation after he caught the historic ball.
"Honestly, if they were just cool about it, I would've just given them the ball," the 33-year-old Tigers fan said. "I don't want money off of this; I was offered $5,000 and $10,000 as I walked out of the stadium, I swear to God. ... I just couldn't take being treated like a garbage bag for catching a baseball."
What happens when the first ball you get as a fan happens to be a pretty big deal for the player who hit it? @IamTrevorT is on the case! #GreatGrabBud https://t.co/1U7BCAUS50
Hydes said representatives told him that if he left Comerica Park, then MLB could not authenticate the ball, rendering it worth nothing. He did not care, and the ball's home—at least temporarily—is on Hydes' coffee table.
There are positive vibes between Hydes and Pujols, however, as the Los Angeles Angels first baseman stuck up for him, and according to Siacon, Hydes thanked the player.
Pujols on the fan who caught it "I think he was giving a little a hard time and I told the guys just leave it, just let him have it. He can have a great piece of history with him, when he look at the ball he can remember himself of this game, I don't fight about it."
Pujols "I don't play this game so I can pay fans so they can give me, you know... He can have that piece of history, its for the fans that we play for too. He has the right to keep it, the ball went in the stands so I would never fight anybody to give anything back"
Pujols is the third player in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits, 600 home runs and 2,000 RBI, according to CBS Sports.
