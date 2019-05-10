Ely Hydes Rips Tigers for Mistreatment After Catching Albert Pujols' 2K RBI Ball

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers fan Ely Hydes was the lucky one to catch Albert Pujols' home run that counted as his 2,000th career RBI in Thursday's game at Comerica Park, but as Hydes tells it, nobody told the Tigers that you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar.

In an interview with Kyle Bogenschutz on Detroit's 97.1 FM station (h/t Aleanna Siacon of the Detroit Free Press, via USA Today), Hydes detailed how poorly he felt the Tigers organization handled the situation after he caught the historic ball.

"Honestly, if they were just cool about it, I would've just given them the ball," the 33-year-old Tigers fan said. "I don't want money off of this; I was offered $5,000 and $10,000 as I walked out of the stadium, I swear to God. ... I just couldn't take being treated like a garbage bag for catching a baseball."

Hydes said representatives told him that if he left Comerica Park, then MLB could not authenticate the ball, rendering it worth nothing. He did not care, and the ball's home—at least temporarily—is on Hydes' coffee table.

There are positive vibes between Hydes and Pujols, however, as the Los Angeles Angels first baseman stuck up for him, and according to Siacon, Hydes thanked the player.

Pujols is the third player in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits, 600 home runs and 2,000 RBI, according to CBS Sports.