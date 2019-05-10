Addison Russell Says He Has to Be 'Responsible' for Actions Amid Fan Criticism

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell says he understands fans who have a negative reaction to him being back in the big leagues following his suspension for alleged domestic violence.

Per ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, Russell spoke about the response he's received since being called up by Chicago on Wednesday.

"Everyone is entitled to doing whatever they want to do, think whatever they want to think, say whatever they want to say," he said. "The reaction to me, I have to respect that. My actions are what they are. I have to be responsible for them."

In Russell's first game back against the Miami Marlins, a majority of fans at Wrigley Field greeted him with boos, though there were a few cheers mixed in.

After making his return, Russell seemed to blame the fans for their negative reaction in an interview with Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times:

"I'm one of the dudes in this clubhouse. I'm one of the guys who goes out there and puts his [body] on the line. We do it because we love it. We want to win, and we want to bring another championship to Chicago. And if hometown fans want to boo someone that's trying to help bring the team a World Series again, then that's on them."

The Cubs activated Russell five days after he was officially eligible to return from his 40-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Melisa Reidy, Russell's ex-wife, accused him of physical and mental abuse during their relationship in a post on her personal blog last September:

"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. [...]

"Emotional/verbal abuse started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing. Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to “send” me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home. Basically, I felt like I was nothing, a nobody & I was nothing without him, & I couldn't do anything without him."

MLB announced Russell's suspension last October and he was eligible to return May 3, though the Cubs opted to keep him in Triple-A for a short time.