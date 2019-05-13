The Biggest Weakness Every Lottery Team Must Address in 2019 NBA Draft

0 of 14

Jasear Thompson/Getty Images

If you're in the lottery, it almost always means you've got enough holes in your roster to make drafting for positional need a bad strategy. Straying from the best-player-available mindset is generally a mistake.

The idea of this exercise, though, is to highlight key areas of need (often among many) for each team with a top-14 pick in the upcoming draft. We'll make specific pick suggestions on occasion, but that won't always be productive since we don't yet know the draft order.

The key idea is highlighting a shortcoming that, all else being equal, each team should try to address in the draft. Sometimes, that'll be a clear positional weakness. Certain teams, like the Chicago Bulls, obviously need a point guard. In other cases, the issue can be more philosophical or pertain to how the team is being run.

The issues afflicting lottery teams often extend well beyond "they don't have a good enough small forward," so we'll try to isolate more interesting shortcomings when warranted.

With some of these teams, there are plenty to choose from.