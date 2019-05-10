Report: Dennis Lindsey Promoted in Jazz Front Office; Justin Zanik Named New GM

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly set to promote general manager Dennis Lindsey to executive vice president of basketball operations. Assistant general manager Justin Zanik will take over as Utah's GM.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Lindsey is set to assume a "broader, strategic and leadership role," while Zanik will handle the day-to-day roster decisions.

Lindsey became the Utah general manager in 2012 after serving as an assistant GM to R.C. Buford with the San Antonio Spurs for five years beginning in 2007.

Although the Jazz missed the playoffs in each of his first four seasons and finished above .500 just once during that span, they've shown marked progress over the last three years.

Utah has posted a 149-97 regular-season record since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The team earned postseason appearances each year and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals each of the previous two seasons. It was knocked out by the Houston Rockets in Round 1 this year.

Lindsey hinted during his season-ending press conference the front office could look to make some changes during the summer in an effort to become one of the NBA's elite.

"We want to move the group forward," he told reporters. "And while we have a very good team, the results told us that we don't have a great team."

Lindsey hands over the roster, which is headlined by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, to Zanik, who's served as the team's assistant GM for five years across two stints.

The 44-year-old executive will be a full-time general manager for the first time. He served as interim GM of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2015-16 campaign.

Zanik's first key decisions surround how to handle the team's impending free agents, a group led by point guard Ricky Rubio and small forward Thabo Sefolosha. Then the focus will shift to adding more star power around Mitchell and Gobert.