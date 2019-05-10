Adam Gase Shoots Down Rift with Jets GM Mike Maccagnan: 'It Pisses Me Off'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke out Friday against a report that there is a rift between him and general manager Mike Maccagnan.

During a press conference, Gase made it clear he was irked by the suggestion that he and Maccagnan are having issues:

In April, Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com appeared on the Bleav Podcast Network and said he heard there was a "big rift" between Gase and Maccagnan dating back to free agency because of Gase's desire for Maccagnan to be more aggressive in pursuing free-agent center Matt Paradis, who signed with the Carolina Panthers:

Gase is entering his first season as head coach of the Jets, while Maccagnan has been New York's GM since 2015.

During Friday's press conference, Gase acknowledged he and Maccagnan don't always see eye to eye, but he didn't view it as a problem: "If everybody just agreed on everything, it'd be boring. We need to have a little excitement every once in a while."

Gase essentially echoed sentiments expressed by Maccagnan in April after reports of the rift surfaced, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini:

"Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together. I'm sure, like in any process, there are times where ... you know, you work through the process.

"It's just like in a scouting meeting. You might have different opinions on a player. But, from my standpoint, I've actually had a very good working relationship with Adam. Quite frankly, as I've said before, he has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the reasons why I like working with him."

Maccagnan played a role in hiring Gase after the Jets parted ways with Todd Bowles, who went 24-40 with zero playoff appearances in four seasons.

Gase was head coach of the rival Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2018. He went 10-6 in his first season and led Miami to the playoffs before it dipped to 6-10 in 2017 and 7-9 last season.

The 41-year-old Gase is heralded as a strong offensive mind because of the success he had as a coordinator with the Denver Broncos while working with quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Jets are hopeful Gase will get the most out of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie last season after New York selected him out of USC with the No. 3 overall pick.

Regardless of any potential rift between them, Gase and Maccagnan will look to lead the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010 after the team signed running back Le'Veon Bell in free agency and drafted highly touted Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams No. 3 overall.