Doug Pederson Won't Commit to Carson Wentz for OTAs After Back Injury Recovery

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson did not tell reporters whether quarterback Carson Wentz will be a full-time participant in offseason team activities during a Friday press conference.

OTAs begin May 21.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Wentz has participated in on-field workouts, but Pederson would not reveal the extent of the signal-caller's activity.

Wentz, who is entering his fourth season, suffered a season-ending back fracture in December. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games.

Wentz is one of the better quarterbacks in the game when healthy: The 2017 NFL MVP candidate threw 33 touchdown passes in 13 games during the team's Super Bowl season.

However, a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams ended his season, and he missed the team's first two 2018 regular-season contests because of the injury.

Wentz is making progress with the stress fracture. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the ex-North Dakota State star provided a positive update April 15:

"[Returning for OTAs is] the goal," Wentz said. "But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I've been on. ...

"[The stress fracture is] still getting there. Some of this stuff just takes time, but that's not really the main concern; it's just kind of how I feel. I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

Wentz has plenty of time to get right for his team's Week 1 game Sept. 8 against the visiting Washington Redskins.

If he's not ready for OTAs, backup Nate Sudfeld figures to take the first-team reps.

Philadelphia also drafted Northwestern signal-caller Clayton Thorson in the fifth round and added Luis Perez, formerly of the AAF's Birmingham Iron, to round out its quarterback depth chart.