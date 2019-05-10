Video: LeBron James' I Promise School Gets $1M Donation for Gym

Allison Farrand/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James presented a $1 million grant from the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation to go towards a new gym at the I Promise School, according to TMZ Sports.

The Akron Beacon Journal provided video of the reveal:

"To my kids, this is more than a gym," James said, per TMZ Sports. "The DICK's Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities. An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don't have access to.

"I can't imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren't for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had."

Per James, the school will be used for sports and after-school activities. James also noted that the gym will act as a safe place for kids to gather.

Per Kelley D. Evans of The Undefeated, the LeBron James Family Foundation, Akron Public Schools and a "committee of local leaders, educators, parents and experts" created the I Promise School, a public school located in Akron, Ohio, designed for at-risk students.

The school has been a resounding success thus far.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported on Apr. 12 that the 240 third- and fourth-graders have shown marked academic improvement. Of note, Zillgitt wrote that "test scores increased at a rate higher than 99 out of 100 schools, per Northwest Evaluation (NWEA) school norms."

James has done lots of work for education initiatives in his hometown. In addition to the I Promise School, his foundation also pledged up to $42 million to go towards full academic scholarships for 1,100 students to the University of Akron.