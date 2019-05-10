Andre Gomes Reportedly Nearing €30M Tottenham Move from Barcelona

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Andre Gomes of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on March 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed personal terms with Andre Gomes with a view to a summer transfer from Barcelona.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz and Albert Roge of Sport, the player's agents have met with representatives from Spurs, and the Premier League side are set to make a €30 million (£26 million) bid for the Portugal international.

Gomes is set to leave the Camp Nou this summer having performed well on loan at Everton this season.

In the report, it's noted the Toffees are keen to keep Gomes, who has become a fan favourite at Goodison Park. It's added "Tottenham’s offer is more likely to succeed" and the player is keen to join the London club.

On Friday, Everton manager Marco Silva was asked about the speculation linking the player with a move to Tottenham:

Gomes' career had stalled during his time at Barcelona, as he failed to perform to previous standards after joining from Valencia in 2016.

In the summer of 2018, he made the move to Everton on a temporary basis. Gomes had to wait until October to make his first appearance for the club due to injury, but he hit the ground running in the Premier League with some slick midfield performances.

Although his form dipped over Christmas along with that of the team's, Gomes returned to his best in recent matches before being issued with a three-game suspension for a stamp on Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 2-0 loss to Fulham.

While reports from Barcelona suggest Tottenham are closing in on the player, football journalist Paul Brown said he thinks Everton are still favourites:

Gomes appears to have enjoyed his time at Goodison Park, and he posted the following clip of some engagement with supporters recently:

Sport Witness added that Spurs have long been linked with a move for the ex-Valencia and Benfica playmaker:

If he can replicate the form he has showcased at Everton, Gomes would potentially be a savvy signing for Spurs. His elegance on the ball, ability to beat a man and willingness to work hard for the team would give Mauricio Pochettino a different option in midfield.

The player seemingly has a big decision to make in the summer. While he's liked at Everton and a crucial part of the team, the chance to join a side like Tottenham, who could start next season as UEFA Champions League winners, would also be appealing to him.  

Related

    Tottenham 'Living a Dream' but Poch Wants No Let-up Against Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham 'Living a Dream' but Poch Wants No Let-up Against Everton

    Goal
    via Goal

    Marco Silva Thinks Andre Gomes Is in Everton's Hands

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Marco Silva Thinks Andre Gomes Is in Everton's Hands

    Royal Blue Mersey
    via Royal Blue Mersey

    Pochettino Insists Premier League Is the Best in the World

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Pochettino Insists Premier League Is the Best in the World

    via Mail Online

    Pulisic: the Best 5 Years of My Life

    USMNT star set for final game in front of the Yellow Wall

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pulisic: the Best 5 Years of My Life

    USMNT star set for final game in front of the Yellow Wall

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website