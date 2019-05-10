Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Coy on Daniel James Transfer Links Amid £15M Bid Talk

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on rumours linking the club with a £15 million move for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the Red Devils were closing in on an agreement to sign the 21-year-old at that price:

When asked about him in his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer said, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

"I can't comment on every individual signing. I don't like managers talking about my players. I wouldn't talk about anyone else's. We have identified players who fit Manchester United's squad. Let's hope we can get them over the line."

"There are players I've barely seen who we've been linked with," he added, per Goal's Kris Voakes. "But we will look to move quickly as you need to get a picture of what you'll look like."

Stone reported United were one of many clubs eyeing James.

Contrary to Solhekol's report, Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News reported on Tuesday there had been no contact from United, and he was not a target for them or any of the other sides in the Premier League's top six.

According to the MEN's Rich Fay, that remains the case.

James has caught the eye this season with 10 assists and five goals for the Swans in all competitions, including this fine effort against Stoke City:

He has bags of pace, too:

He has primarily operated from the left wing, but he has also played on the right and through the middle at times.

ESPN's Alex Shaw is intrigued by the links with James, while football writer Liam Canning would be open to his arrival at Old Trafford:

The youngster's lack of Premier League experience could give some United fans pause when it comes to James.

It does not necessarily mean he could not succeed at Old Trafford, though. James Maddison was plying his trade in the Championship with Norwich City last season, but he has thrived in England's top flight since joining Leicester City last summer.

Whether United pursue James or not, what's vital this summer is that they get their recruitment right if they're to reduce the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, which could exceed 30 points depending on the results of the final day of the season.  

