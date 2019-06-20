Cam Johnson to Phoenix: Suns' Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 15: Cameron Johnson #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during their game in the semifinals of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns used their No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select Cameron Johnson out of the University of North Carolina at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Here is a look at how the Suns' roster looks after the move. 

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Johnson

   
Suns Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

De'Anthony Melton, PG: $1.2M (2020)

Deandre Ayton, C: $8.9M (2022)

Devin Booker, SG: $31.6M (2024)

Elie Okobo, PG: $1.9M (2022)

Jimmer Fredette, PG: $0.2M (2020)

Josh Jackson, SF: $6.1M (2021)

Mikal Bridges, SF: $3.9M (2022)

Ray Spalding, PF: $0.8M (2020)

TJ Warren, SF: $11.8M (2022) (reportedly traded to Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Tyler Johnson, SG: $12.5M (2020)

Cameron Johnson: $3.6M (2023)

   

Free Agents

Dragan Bender, PF: UFA

George King, SF: RFA

Jamal Crawford, SG: UFA

Jimmer Fredette, PG: Team option

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: RFA

Richaun Holmes, PF: UFA

Troy Daniels, SG: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: Player option

   

Johnson began his college basketball career at the University of Pittsburgh before his controversial transfer to UNC prior to 2017-18, where he would play two seasons as a graduate. The 6'9", 210-pound multifaceted talent had an extra year of eligibility after an ailing shoulder limited him to only eight games during his freshman year. 

The Pennsylvania native made good use of his extra playing time at Chapel Hill. In 2018-19, Johnson averaged 29.9 minutes, 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 36 starts.

In April, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Johnson among six prospects considered NBA-ready: 

"Cameron Johnson blew up into one of the nation's top shooters. And the right NBA team could immediately optimize his valued, speciality skill of knocking down jumpers off the same actions he ran at North Carolina. 

[...]

"And despite lacking athleticism, he scored 157 points (36 games) in transition (1.236 PPP, 83rd percentile), giving UNC's guards a quick-trigger target to find on the wings before defenses could set.

"His ability to catch, square up and release with speed and fluidity resembles a pro shooter. Johnson won't be handling the ball or creating, but on a more open, spaced NBA floor, his shot-making should translate right away." 

Cleveland.com's Matt Goul chose Justin Jackson, a UNC alum and 2017 No. 15 overall pick currently playing small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, as Johnson's direct NBA comparison. 

Given that assessment, Johnson can be expected to make an impact as a sharpshooter in a supporting role right away. 

The Suns' selection of Johnson this high will be seen as a surprise, but shooting is a premium in the NBA and Johnson was arguably the best shooter in this class. 

Salary info via Spotrac.

Related

    Cam Johnson Scouting Report 📝

    Everything you need to know about the Suns' No. 11 pick

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Cam Johnson Scouting Report 📝

    Everything you need to know about the Suns' No. 11 pick

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Live NBA Draft Results 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Live NBA Draft Results 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report