Cam Johnson to Phoenix: Suns' Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns used their No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select Cameron Johnson out of the University of North Carolina at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is a look at how the Suns' roster looks after the move.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Johnson.



Suns Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

De'Anthony Melton, PG: $1.2M (2020)

Deandre Ayton, C: $8.9M (2022)

Devin Booker, SG: $31.6M (2024)

Elie Okobo, PG: $1.9M (2022)

Jimmer Fredette, PG: $0.2M (2020)

Josh Jackson, SF: $6.1M (2021)

Mikal Bridges, SF: $3.9M (2022)

Ray Spalding, PF: $0.8M (2020)

TJ Warren, SF: $11.8M (2022) (reportedly traded to Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Tyler Johnson, SG: $12.5M (2020)

Cameron Johnson: $3.6M (2023)

Free Agents

Dragan Bender, PF: UFA

George King, SF: RFA

Jamal Crawford, SG: UFA

Jimmer Fredette, PG: Team option

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: RFA

Richaun Holmes, PF: UFA

Troy Daniels, SG: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: Player option

Johnson began his college basketball career at the University of Pittsburgh before his controversial transfer to UNC prior to 2017-18, where he would play two seasons as a graduate. The 6'9", 210-pound multifaceted talent had an extra year of eligibility after an ailing shoulder limited him to only eight games during his freshman year.

The Pennsylvania native made good use of his extra playing time at Chapel Hill. In 2018-19, Johnson averaged 29.9 minutes, 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 36 starts.

In April, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Johnson among six prospects considered NBA-ready:

"Cameron Johnson blew up into one of the nation's top shooters. And the right NBA team could immediately optimize his valued, speciality skill of knocking down jumpers off the same actions he ran at North Carolina.

[...]

"And despite lacking athleticism, he scored 157 points (36 games) in transition (1.236 PPP, 83rd percentile), giving UNC's guards a quick-trigger target to find on the wings before defenses could set.

"His ability to catch, square up and release with speed and fluidity resembles a pro shooter. Johnson won't be handling the ball or creating, but on a more open, spaced NBA floor, his shot-making should translate right away."

Cleveland.com's Matt Goul chose Justin Jackson, a UNC alum and 2017 No. 15 overall pick currently playing small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, as Johnson's direct NBA comparison.

Given that assessment, Johnson can be expected to make an impact as a sharpshooter in a supporting role right away.

The Suns' selection of Johnson this high will be seen as a surprise, but shooting is a premium in the NBA and Johnson was arguably the best shooter in this class.

Salary info via Spotrac.