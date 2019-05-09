Lakers News: Fans Planning Protest to Express Displeasure with LA's Front Office

Anonymous/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans are planning to hold a protest outside Staples Center to voice their frustration with the team's front office.

According to Redditor C-P-R (warning: post contains profanity), the protest will be held in front of the arena at noon Friday.

There are a number of chants planned for the event:

"Sell the team!"

"Fire Rambis!" (a reference to adviser Kurt Rambis)

"Fire Linda!" ( executive director of special projects Linda Rambis)

"Kevin McHale"

"No Jason Kidd!"

"Shadow owner!"

This protest comes after the Lakers extended their franchise-record playoff drought to six years with a 37-45 performance in 2018-19.

Despite signing four-time NBA MVP and three-time champion LeBron James last offseason, Los Angeles has seen no shortage of drama.

The organization was involved in a messy and very public trade-deadline disaster involving New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Then the team fell out of contention by going 10-18 following the deadline.

Magic Johnson unexpectedly resigned as team president prior to the regular-season finale last month:

A few days later, former coach Luke Walton and the Lakers agreed to go their separate ways. That has set the stage for the latest drama surrounding the storied franchise.

Former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue were viewed as the front-runners for the opening early on. However, Williams wound up taking the Phoenix Suns job. As for Lue, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday he has withdrawn his name from consideration as the two sides could not reach an agreement on a contract or a coaching staff.

Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were eyeing former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd—who previously interviewed for the Lakers' head-coaching position—as a top assistant on Lue's potential staff.

According to Wojnarowski, Kurt Rambis has been a major part of the team's search for a new coach:

With the 34-year-old James entering his 16th NBA season, fans don't want to see the Lakers waste the remaining years of the future Hall of Famer's career. And the fans intend to send a message loud and clear Friday.