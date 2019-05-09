Report: Liverpool Plan 2 Parades If They Win Premier League and Champions League

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool reportedly will hold two trophy parades if they are successful in their pursuit of Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory.

According to BBC News, the local council in Merseyside have said the Reds will parade the Premier League trophy on Monday if they dramatically snatch the title away from Manchester City on the final day of fixtures on Sunday.

A second winner's parade would then potentially take place the day after the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, set to take place on June 1 in Madrid.

City hold a one-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp's team, forcing the reigning champions to at least match Liverpool's result. City are set to travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Liverpool hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Per BBC News, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, who is an Everton supporter, said the whole of the city will celebrate if Liverpool bring home silverware.

"If the Reds win one or two trophies, they will receive a well-deserved heroes' welcome and we will put on a show to make the city proud," said Anderson. "Anyone who is a football fan can't help to have been impressed by Liverpool's performance this season—whatever their allegiance."

It appeared Liverpool could finish the season without a trophy after the Reds lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, but their dramatic 4-0 victory at Anfield in the second leg has pumped confidence back into expectations.

Wolves have experienced a magnificent campaign after returning to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners, and they will present a sizeable hurdle for Klopp and his men to jump on the final day of action in the English top flight.