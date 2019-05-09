Chelsea Defeat Frankfurt on Penalties, Will Face Arsenal in Europa League Final

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea reached the UEFA Europa League final after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in the second leg of the semi-final in London on Thursday.

The match ended 1-1 with the aggregate scores tied at 2-2 and, as both teams held an away goal, extra time was needed.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the hosts the lead after 28 minutes but the visitors struck back at the start of the second half through Luka Jovic after a defensive lapse.

David Luiz and Davide Zappacosta saved Chelsea as they both cleared off the line and it was the Bundesliga outfit who were in the ascendancy during extra time.

Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had won the game for Chelsea at the death as he bundled the ball home but the defender was penalised for a foul as the goal was disallowed.

Penalties were needed to find a winner and it was Chelsea who prevailed 4-3 to reach the final, with Eden Hazard scoring the deciding spot kick.

Loftus-Cheek Must Be A Regular Starter Next Term

Clive Mason/Getty Images

It should have been a simple night for the Blues as they dominated the ball and possession in west London.

However, with the tempo reaching Premier League levels, it was the German side that grew in stature throughout the second half.

Chelsea's central protagonist was Loftus-Cheek. The England international is ready to be one of the first names on Sarri's starting sheet.

The 23-year-old was cool and calm as he slotted home after 28 minutes, and the feeling in that moment was the Blues would skip to the final with ease.

The midfielder has been excellent in the Europa League and his influence has been clear to see:

Frankfurt were determined after the interval, and the version of Chelsea that's disappointed on many occasions this term was evident again.

The visitors grabbed the equaliser through Jovic four minutes into the second half and the hosts lacked the creativity needed to hurt their opponents.

Hazard remained subdued as Pedro climbed off the bench, and Sarri stubbornly stuck to his game plan rather than triggering a tactical change.

Loftus-Cheek was substituted to disapproving jeers from the Chelsea crowd with five minutes remaining. The player continues to struggle to complete 90 minutes under the Blues boss and should have remained on the pitch after a strong display.

Extra time and penalties were needed to decide the affair, and after spot-kick misses from Azpilicueta for Chelsea and Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia for Frankfurt, it was left to Hazard to score the winning effort.

What's Next

Both teams are back in domestic action on Sunday. Chelsea play their final Premier League game of the season as they visit Leicester City, and Frankfurt host Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea will meet Arsenal in Europa League final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday, May 29.