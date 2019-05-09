Barcelona Confirm Luis Suarez to Undergo Knee Surgery

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that striker Luis Suarez will undergo surgery on his right knee:

The club offered more details on the Uruguay international's injury in a statement on their official website:

"The first team player Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and surgeon Dr. Cugat will perform arthroscopic surgery on the Uruguayan under the supervision of the club's medical staff. The outcome of the process and an estimate of how long the striker will be out will be announced following the surgery."

Suarez has enjoyed another strong goalscoring season for Barcelona. He has racked up 21 goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances, only Lionel Messi has scored more in Spain's top flight.

However, it seems as though Suarez may not feature again in the current campaign.

Ernesto Valverde's side play their penultimate La Liga match against Getafe on Sunday and finish off away to Eibar on Saturday, May 18.

The Catalan giants then take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25, where they will be hoping to retain the trophy and win a league and cup double for the second season in a row.

Sports journalist Richard Martin speculated how long Suarez might be out of action for:

Barcelona have already wrapped up La Liga which means the timing of Suarez's surgery makes sense, although it does leave the Catalan giants a little short in attack.

Ernesto Valverde's side are already without Ousmane Dembele after he suffered a hamstring injury early on in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo:

Malcom and Kevin-Prince Boateng are options to come into the attack, although Valverde has been sparing in his use of both players this season.

However, Barcelona will be searching for a positive result against Getafe on Sunday after seeing their UEFA Champions League hopes dashed by Liverpool last time out with a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield.