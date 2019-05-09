Borussia Dortmund Rule out Early Achraf Hakimi Return to Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out the possibility of on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi making an early return to parent club Real Madrid.

The full-back joined the Bundesliga side on a two-year loan in summer 2018, and Zorc says he is fully expecting him to remain at Dortmund and see out his contract, per Manu de Juan at AS.

"I think it's outside out of the question. We have had contact, his representative was here for a visit. There is no scenario in which he is not playing for Borussia Dortmund next season."

Hakimi has made an impact in his first season at Dortmund, including winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month Award for September and November:

He went on to make 28 appearances in all competitions for the club but saw his season ended prematurely in April by a broken metatarsal:

Hakimi has spoken about his future and appeared keen to return to Real Madrid before his two-year loan deal ends.

He told Spanish television channel #Vamos (h/t AS): "It would be a dream to be back at Madrid as soon as possible. I'd be lying if I said otherwise. We'll see what happens."

Zidane has been keeping tabs on Hakimi since returning to the club for a second spell as manager and is keen for him to return provide competition for Marcelo, according to De Juan.

Marcelo has struggled for form this season with Los Blancos and has been outshone by 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon. However, the Brazilian appears to be back in favour since Zidane's return.

Meanwhile, Reguilon is one of three players, including Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos, who could be pushed towards a Real Madrid exit due to a lack of game time, according to Pablo Polo at Marca.

Hakimi's loan had been a success for both clubs and the defender before his injury, as he was playing regularly and at a good level. Real Madrid may want to bring him back for next season, but Zorc's comments suggest they may struggle to convince Dortmund to let the youngster leave before his deal ends.