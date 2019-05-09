David Beckham Receives 6-Month Ban for Using Cell Phone While Driving

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

David Beckham has been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.

According to BBC News, the former England captain previously pleaded guilty to the charge after being photographed using the device while driving his car in London on November 21.

The 43-year-old received six points on his licence for the offence, taking his points total to 12, which is the threshold for a ban.

Beckham was also ordered to pay £925 in fines and costs.

The prosecutor said: "Instead of looking straight forward, paying attention to the road he appeared to be looking at his lap."

Beckham's defence explained the ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy star had "no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident."

It is the second time in quick succession Beckham has been accused of a driving offence. The former midfielder and current president of upcoming MLS franchise Inter Miami accepted a speeding notice in September but avoided prosecution because the notice arrived a day late.