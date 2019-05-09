Juventus Reportedly Deny Massimiliano Allegri Split, Antonio Conte Return

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus sources have reportedly denied growing speculation manager Massimiliano Allegri will depart the club to be replaced by former boss Antonio Conte.

Per Football Italia, several Italian outlets—including Sport Mediaset, La Stampa and La Repubblica—reported Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli had a meeting on Wednesday in which they decided to part ways.

But ANSA (h/t Football Italia) reported Thursday that club sources say those reports are "unsubstantiated."

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Per Football Italia, Agnelli and Allegri have repeatedly stated the former AC Milan boss will stay, but speculation has been growing ever since Ajax knocked Juventus out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals in April.

There have been links to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Arjun Pradeep) reporting an offer is on the table:

Allegri has coached the Bianconeri since 2014, winning the Serie A title in every season at the club. He has also guided the Old Lady to two UEFA Champions League finals, but Juventus have been unable to finish the job in either contest.

The Italians haven't won a European title since 1996 and are desperate to change that. They signed Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer with an eye on that goal, only to be upset by a young and inexperienced Ajax side.

After a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, the Bianconeri lost 2-1 in Turin after a flat performance:

The Ajax defeat―and most notably the way it happened―made the manager unpopular with some fans:

Conte brought Juventus back to the top of Italian football, leading the team to its first Serie A title since they were relegated as part of the Calciopoli scandal. Two more titles followed before he left the club in 2014 to become Italy's national team manager.

The sudden departure didn't sit well with some fans, although others are ready to give him another chance:

Conte has proven himself a great impact manager, winning the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea, but, like Allegri, he has struggled in Europe.

Juventus will play three more matches in Serie A this season, starting at AS Roma on Sunday.