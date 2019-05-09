Juventus Reportedly Deny Massimiliano Allegri Split, Antonio Conte Return

Juventus Reportedly Deny Massimiliano Allegri Split, Antonio Conte ReturnMay 9, 2019
Juventus sources have reportedly denied growing speculation manager Massimiliano Allegri will depart the club to be replaced by former boss Antonio Conte.
Per Football Italia, several Italian outlets—including Sport Mediaset, La Stampa and La Repubblica—reported Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli had a meeting on Wednesday in which they decided to part ways.
But ANSA (h/t Football Italia) reported Thursday that club sources say those reports are "unsubstantiated."
Per Football Italia, Agnelli and Allegri have repeatedly stated the former AC Milan boss will stay, but speculation has been growing ever since Ajax knocked Juventus out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals in April.
There have been links to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Arjun Pradeep) reporting an offer is on the table:
Arjun Pradeep @IndianRegista
🇮🇹 📰 | GdS report that Mister Allegri will soon meet President Andrea Agnelli, probably after the latter returns to Turin following his involvement with the ECA in Madrid. The Tuscan Coach will inform the President that he has received a tempting €15m/year offer from PSG. https://t.co/jPhbo7wY0c
Allegri has coached the Bianconeri since 2014, winning the Serie A title in every season at the club. He has also guided the Old Lady to two UEFA Champions League finals, but Juventus have been unable to finish the job in either contest.
The Italians haven't won a European title since 1996 and are desperate to change that. They signed Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer with an eye on that goal, only to be upset by a young and inexperienced Ajax side.
After a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, the Bianconeri lost 2-1 in Turin after a flat performance:
The Ajax defeat―and most notably the way it happened―made the manager unpopular with some fans:
hash @hashim0307
Juve took the lead against Ajax twice and threw it away. If Allegri extends his contract I will understand nothing.
Conte brought Juventus back to the top of Italian football, leading the team to its first Serie A title since they were relegated as part of the Calciopoli scandal. Two more titles followed before he left the club in 2014 to become Italy's national team manager.
The sudden departure didn't sit well with some fans, although others are ready to give him another chance:
Marco Messina @Marcocalcio22
@juvefcdotcom If Guardiola aint happening, I'm all in on Conte. He's got unfinished business & he's got the €100 now. I'm ready to see a Juventus with some heart & passion again. I still have my concerns but I think this is our best chance
Conte has proven himself a great impact manager, winning the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea, but, like Allegri, he has struggled in Europe.
Juventus will play three more matches in Serie A this season, starting at AS Roma on Sunday.
