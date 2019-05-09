Celtics' Terry Rozier: Don't Give a F--k...I Sacrificed the Most out of Anybody

Boston Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier spoke out about the team's dysfunction after a season-ending 116-91 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night.

"Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens," Rozier told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Coach [Brad Stevens] was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that s--t. Guys that's All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It's tough."

He added: "I don't give a f--k what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I'm a top point guard in this league. I feel like it's a fresh start, whether I'm here or whether I'm gone."

Rozier thanked his family and friends for supporting him through a difficult time in his career.

"Because I've been dealing with some bulls--t," he told reporters. "I feel like we all still had that one goal. It wasn't easy on Coach dealing with a lot of guys that want to be great trying to get theirs."

                  

