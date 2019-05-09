Manchester City Reportedly Not Interested in Bruno Fernandes Amid Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in signing Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes amid rumours they were closing in on his capture.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, sources at City said the club do not want to sign him and denied contacting Sporting to discuss a transfer.

Goal's Sam Lee had reported City were in "advanced talks" to sign the 24-year-old and were set to offer "€50 million (£43 million), plus two players, either on loan or permanent deals" to secure his signature.

Lee apologised for the report:

A sensational campaign from the attacking midfielder has returned 31 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Thanks in part to his efforts, Sporting are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with two matches remaining and cannot be caught by fourth-place Braga.

Bleacher Report's Jack Collins felt he could be a good addition for the Sky Blues, despite not being a natural fit:

City will become the first team to defend the Premier League title since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009 on Sunday if they beat Brighton & Hove Albion. Second-place Liverpool are one point behind the Citizens and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game.

The Sky Blues will hope to be in the driving seat for the title again next season, so they'll likely aim to strengthen in the summer, but their plans evidently don't include Fernandes.

A successor to Fernandinho, 34, will likely be the priority, so they'll be looking at more defensively minded midfielders than Fernandes.