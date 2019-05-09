Andriy Shevchenko Would 'Like to Coach Milan One Day' but Backs Gennaro Gattuso

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko wants to manage the Rossoneri at some point in the future.

The 42-year-old, who has managed the Ukraine national side since 2016, also praised former team-mate and current Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso for his work at the San Siro.

He told DAZN (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"Milan are a club that's a part of my life. However, I'm busy with the Ukrainian national team right now and Gattuso is already doing a great job.

"Certainly, I'd like to coach Milan one day because I'm very attached to them, the fans and my former team-mates.

"Maybe it'll be my turn to coach Milan one day."

Shevchenko scored 175 goals in 322 appearances for Milan, with whom he won Serie A, the UEFA Champions League and the Coppa Italia once apiece.

Milan are not the same force they were during his time at the club, though. They most recently won the Scudetto in 2010-11, and their finishes since coming third in the 2012-13 campaign have ranged from 10th to sixth.

Gattuso took charge in December 2017 and guided them to sixth last season. With three matches remaining in this campaign, Milan are fifth, three points off the top four and a Champions League place.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti observed nerves in their ranks when Lucas Paqueta was sent off during their clash with Bologna on Monday:

Despite his red card, Milan held on for a 2-1 win, while Bologna finished the match with nine men after Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks were both sent off in the 96th minute.

Football writer Matthew Santangelo has been frustrated witnessing Ajax reach the semi-final of the Champions League after the Rossoneri's five-season absence from the competition:

Gattuso may yet deliver Champions League football, but his side have scored just 49 goals in 35 Serie A matches this season, the worst attacking record in the top six.

Former striker Shevchenko might be able to coax more from the team going forward.

His Ukraine side missed out on 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification after finishing behind Iceland and eventual runners-up Croatia.

However, they achieved promotion from their UEFA Nations League B group and have picked up four points from their first two UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches, including a draw in Portugal.

If he continues to take Ukraine forward and perhaps adds some experience of club management to his CV in the coming years, he would likely be an appealing option at the San Siro.