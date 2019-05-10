Premier League Promotion 2019: Teams, Championship Play-off Bracket and More

George Wood/Getty Images

The Championship play-offs have been set, and Norwich City and Sheffield United will soon know which team will join them as the newly promoted sides in the Premier League next season.

The Canaries finished the season as champions ahead of the Blades, leaving Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Derby County to battle it out for the final top-flight spot.

Here are the final Championship standings and the play-off bracket:

The semi-final first legs will be played on Saturday, with Aston Villa and Derby hosting West Brom and Leeds, respectively.

The first return leg between West Brom and Villa will be on Tuesday, before Leeds and Derby face each other again a day later.

The Villans are the form team, despite bagging just a single point from their last two matches. They had won 10 in a row before drawing with Leeds and losing to Norwich.

Their record against the top clubs has been subpar, though, as they didn't beat a single side that finished above them, but Sky Sports analyst Andy Hinchcliffe believes they are the team to beat:

Leeds won 25 matches in the Championship, more than any other play-off side, but their late-season form is a major cause for concern. Marcelo Bielsa's troops secured just a single point from their last four matches, losing out on the opportunity to gain direct promotion ahead of Sheffield United.

The semi-final tie against Derby will be a loaded one after the spying incident that occurred earlier this season. In January, Bielsa admitted he sent someone to spy on the Rams in training, per Sky Sports (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror).

He was asked whether he would do so again after the play-off bracket was set and was far from pleased with the question, per Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post:

"You know that it's a crime to spy? Do you know that?

"When you have a level of ignorance and you work as a journalist, when you have the right to ask questions, when you're lying in your answers, when you don't assume the irony and you keep telling me that you don't know if spying is a crime or not, you deserve a response without any content.

"You make your question knowing that observing an opponent is now sanctioned. You know this perfectly and that's why you ask this question. Then you deny the fact that you know the answer and you know I received a sanction because of it. That's why I don't understand that question."

The Rams were the only play-off team to win their final Championship match and are unbeaten in their last six, last losing to Blackburn Rovers on April 9.

They scored the least goals of any play-off side, and on paper, they present the best possible opponents for Leeds based on their meetings during the regular season:

West Brom scored 87 goals this season—the second-most in the league behind Norwich—but lost 3-1 to Derby on the final matchday. With three wins from their last five matches, their form is solid entering the Midlands derby, although Villa's has been superior.