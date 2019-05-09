Al Horford Says He Wants to Remain a Celtic Despite Impending Free Agency

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics face significant offseason questions after a season that started with NBA title aspirations ended with a quick second-round playoff exit to the Milwaukee Bucks.

One of those questions is the status of center Al Horford, a potential free agent who told reporters after his team's 116-91 season-ending loss Wednesday that he would like to return to the team.

Sierra Goodwill of CLNS Media Network provided the video:

Horford, who turns 33 in June, averaged 13.6 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star finished the season with a career-high 4.8 box plus/minus, per Basketball Reference. He was also second on the Celtics with a 20.2 player efficiency rating.

Horford has a 2019-20 player option that could net him $30.1 million, per Yossi Gozlan of Celtics Wire. He can certainly opt into that year and avoid free agency, although Horford runs the risk of not guaranteeing himself more money long-term in case of injury or a decline in play next season.

That being said, the big man has certainly been a valuable piece since arriving in Boston from the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. He has accrued a lot of mileage during a 12-year career, but he can adequately man the post for a few more years in a starting capacity.

At any rate, Horford isn't the reason the Celtics did not meet preseason expectations. However, the Boston front office needs to figure out a host of moves for next season to head back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Point guard Kyrie Irving can opt out of his deal and leave in free agency, meaning the Celtics would need to figure out an answer at the 1.

One of those options could be restricted free agent Terry Rozier, but even if the C's want him, another team can go over the top and make an offer Boston does not want to match.

Elsewhere, Marcus Morris is a free agent, and center Aron Baynes can opt out of his deal. The rest of the team's major players (Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward) are under contract, but the C's could also offer a package to the New Orleans Pelicans for All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been connected to Boston in trade talk.

As far as the immediate future goes, the Celtics could have four first-round picks next year. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday.