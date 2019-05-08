Lakers HC Rumors: Lionel Hollins, Frank Vogel, Mike Woodson New Focus of Search

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

After negotiations with Tyronn Lue fell apart, the Los Angeles Lakers are now looking at former head coaches Lionel Hollins, Frank Vogel and Mike Woodson to fill their coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard are also reportedly in the pool of candidates, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Lue was considered the favorite to land the job, but he informed the team he is "moving on" Wednesday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, there was a disagreement on financial terms, as well as the coaching staff. The team reportedly wanted Kidd as an assistant coach after initially interviewing him for the head-coaching job.

Interestingly, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday that Lue could get Vogel as an assistant on his staff.

However, the search now starts over with Lakers adviser Kurt Rambis playing a "major role" in the process, per Wojnarowski.

There seems to be a general theme among the candidates as Los Angeles appears to seek an experienced coach. The first round featured Lue, Kidd and Monty Williams, who all had head-coaching experience, and the latest round of options have similar backgrounds.

Vogel spent eight years in charge of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, twice leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hollins led both the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, taking each team to the postseason.

Woodson coached the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks over the course of nine seasons.

The only one who hasn't been an NBA coach is Howard, but he has been an assistant for the Miami Heat for six seasons and also played alongside LeBron James for several years.

As chaotic as this search has been, the Lakers still have plenty of quality options with impressive resumes.