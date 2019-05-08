Ex-Cowboys RB Rod Smith, Giants Agree to Contract for 2019 Season

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New York Giants added to their running back depth on Wednesday, signing veteran Rod Smith.

Smith, 27, appeared in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, rushing 44 times for 127 yards and a score. He also caught nine passes for 60 yards and earned an "average" grade of 57.6 from Pro Football Focus.

To put that in perspective, his new teammate, Saquon Barkley, earned an 85.9 grade from PFF, third among running backs.

