Ex-Cowboys RB Rod Smith, Giants Agree to Contract for 2019 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Running Back Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New York Giants added to their running back depth on Wednesday, signing veteran Rod Smith

Smith, 27, appeared in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, rushing 44 times for 127 yards and a score. He also caught nine passes for 60 yards and earned an "average" grade of 57.6 from Pro Football Focus.

To put that in perspective, his new teammate, Saquon Barkley, earned an 85.9 grade from PFF, third among running backs.

                  

