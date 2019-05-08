Malcolm Brogdon Probable for Game 5 vs. Celtics After Foot Injury Recovery

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to make a surprise return to the team's rotation for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics after completing his recovery from a foot injury.

The Bucks announced Brogdon is now probable for Wednesday night's game despite being listed as out on Tuesday's injury report.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.