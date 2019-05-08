Joel Embiid Told Drake 'I'll Be Back' After 76ers Loss to Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Singer Drake reacts in the second half during Game Five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly told rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake they'd return to Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Leo Rautins of TSN reported Embiid said "I'll be back" as he walked by Drake after the Raptors' 36-point Game 5 win Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Sixers superstar tallied just 13 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes in the 125-89 loss. When he exited the contest, Drake and other members of the Toronto crowd mocked his airplane celebration.

"I just saw them shake their bodies," Embiid told reporters. "I didn't pay attention about what the hell they were doing. Good for them. ... I don't care if it offends anybody, but what I do is all about having fun. I don't care. And I'm going to do that because I know I'm going to dominate."

Embiid shined against the Raptors during the regular season. He averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks across four appearances.

The two-time All-Star hasn't matched that production in this playoff series, though. He's put up just 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

That's a key reason the Sixers are one loss from elimination. They'll need to win Thursday night's Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to make a return trip to Toronto on Sunday.    