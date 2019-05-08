Joel Embiid Told Drake 'I'll Be Back' After 76ers Loss to Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly told rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake they'd return to Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Leo Rautins of TSN reported Embiid said "I'll be back" as he walked by Drake after the Raptors' 36-point Game 5 win Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Sixers superstar tallied just 13 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes in the 125-89 loss. When he exited the contest, Drake and other members of the Toronto crowd mocked his airplane celebration.

"I just saw them shake their bodies," Embiid told reporters. "I didn't pay attention about what the hell they were doing. Good for them. ... I don't care if it offends anybody, but what I do is all about having fun. I don't care. And I'm going to do that because I know I'm going to dominate."

Embiid shined against the Raptors during the regular season. He averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks across four appearances.

The two-time All-Star hasn't matched that production in this playoff series, though. He's put up just 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

That's a key reason the Sixers are one loss from elimination. They'll need to win Thursday night's Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to make a return trip to Toronto on Sunday.