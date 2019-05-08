Joel Embiid Told Drake 'I'll Be Back' After 76ers Loss to Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Joel Embiid Told Drake 'I'll Be Back' After 76ers Loss to Kawhi Leonard, RaptorsMay 8, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly told rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake they'd return to Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Leo Rautins of TSN reported Embiid said "I'll be back" as he walked by Drake after the Raptors' 36-point Game 5 win Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead.
The Sixers superstar tallied just 13 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes in the 125-89 loss. When he exited the contest, Drake and other members of the Toronto crowd mocked his airplane celebration.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
"I just saw them shake their bodies," Embiid told reporters. "I didn't pay attention about what the hell they were doing. Good for them. ... I don't care if it offends anybody, but what I do is all about having fun. I don't care. And I'm going to do that because I know I'm going to dominate."
Embiid shined against the Raptors during the regular season. He averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks across four appearances.
The two-time All-Star hasn't matched that production in this playoff series, though. He's put up just 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.
That's a key reason the Sixers are one loss from elimination. They'll need to win Thursday night's Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to make a return trip to Toronto on Sunday.