Phillies Chairman David Montgomery Dies at Age 72

Phillies Chairman David Montgomery Dies at Age 72May 8, 2019
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the death of chairman David Montgomery on Wednesday morning at the age of 72.
Montgomery, a Philly native who was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw bone in 2014, joined the Phillies' sales staff in 1971 and became a minority owner in 1981. He'd served as chairman since early 2015, when he returned from a leave of absence for cancer treatment.
Amy Fadool Kane @amyfadoolNBCS
Incredibly sad news about the passing of one of a kind: David Montgomery. The @Phillies & Philadelphia have lost a great man, one who gave his heart to the team & the city and to anyone he met. I was honored to know him. He will be missed but his presence will be felt forever. ❤️
Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal
RIP, #Phillies chairman David Montgomery, who passed away this morning after a five-year battle with cancer. Montgomery elevated the game with his class and sheer decency. No executive was more beloved by his employees.
The University of Pennsylvania and Wharton Business School alumnus took on a reduced role following his 2015 comeback, a decision he said took a little convincing from former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
"Why be stubborn and egotistical and say I can still do what I did? To be honest, that's what happened to me," Montgomery said. "I'm not the guy that started here at age 24. Why not be helpful in areas I can help and allow others to do more?"
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
David Montgomery had been very sick & in hospital Phillies wanted to make sure 2026 All-Star game was announced so early he could see all of his hard work to bring it back here came to fruition. David was one of the kindest men you could ever meet. He knew everyone’s name #RIP https://t.co/A7sEMHExqj
Montgomery also served as team president, among other roles, during his nearly five-decade stay with the organization, and he told Salisbury he was proud of his rise up the Phils' ladder.
"I'm so lucky," he said. "I started with the Phillies as a salesman and got to work in a job I loved. That's how I want to be remembered."
Philadelphia won five National League pennants and two World Series titles, the most recent coming in 2008, during Montgomery's time with the club.
Montgomery leaves the Phillies in position to contend for more championships with a roster led by Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and one of the league's deepest rotations.