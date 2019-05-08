Phillies Chairman David Montgomery Dies at Age 72

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the death of chairman David Montgomery on Wednesday morning at the age of 72.

Montgomery, a Philly native who was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw bone in 2014, joined the Phillies' sales staff in 1971 and became a minority owner in 1981. He'd served as chairman since early 2015, when he returned from a leave of absence for cancer treatment.

The University of Pennsylvania and Wharton Business School alumnus took on a reduced role following his 2015 comeback, a decision he said took a little convincing from former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"Why be stubborn and egotistical and say I can still do what I did? To be honest, that's what happened to me," Montgomery said. "I'm not the guy that started here at age 24. Why not be helpful in areas I can help and allow others to do more?"

Montgomery also served as team president, among other roles, during his nearly five-decade stay with the organization, and he told Salisbury he was proud of his rise up the Phils' ladder.

"I'm so lucky," he said. "I started with the Phillies as a salesman and got to work in a job I loved. That's how I want to be remembered."

Philadelphia won five National League pennants and two World Series titles, the most recent coming in 2008, during Montgomery's time with the club.

Montgomery leaves the Phillies in position to contend for more championships with a roster led by Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and one of the league's deepest rotations.