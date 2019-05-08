PSG Confirm Successful Knee Surgery for Captain Thiago Silva

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has undergone successful surgery on the knee injury that has kept him out of action since last month, the club have confirmed.

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, the club added the centre-back has now begun his recuperation:

Silva, 34, hobbled out of PSG's 5-1 defeat to Lille in Ligue 1 on April 14 and has been absent ever since, including for their loss to Rennes in the Coupe de France final on April 27.

PSG now have nothing left to play for in their last three games of 2018-19 as they have wrapped up the French title.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping he is back fully fit for the start of next season.

There will be concerns, though, in the Brazil camp as Silva is now surely a major doubt for the 2019 Copa America:

The tournament kicks off on June 14 in Brazil, and the hosts will play Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

Silva is a 78-time Brazil international and played every minute of the Selecao's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign when they reached the quarter-finals in Russia.

He has only played in two of Brazil's eight friendlies since last summer, but one was a 90-minute showing in their most recent clash against the Czech Republic in March.

Brazil manager Tite will have been considering Silva for his Copa squad, not least as he provides a huge amount of experience at the highest level.

But he may now have to look elsewhere after the PSG defender's surgery.