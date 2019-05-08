Franck Ribery Talks Possible A-League Move After Bayern Munich Departure

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Franck Ribery has said he would be open to moving to A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers when he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Frenchman has confirmed he will not renew his contract when it expires in the summer, bringing to a close a glittering 12-season spell for him at Bayern:

At 36, he is unlikely to earn a move to another top European club.

However, Western Sydney and Qatari club Al Sadd have been mooted as potential destinations, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

Wanderers manager, Markus Babbel, is a former Bayern player and recently said he has been in touch with Ribery about a potential move.

Per Vince Rugari of The Sydney Morning Herald, Babbel said he told Ribery to move to Australia "if you want to be a rock star," but he acknowledged the winger could get a lot more money in Qatar and the chance of Wanderers signing him "is maybe one per cent,"

However, when asked about the prospect, Ribery left the door open and said he will not be swayed exclusively by financial concerns, per Pisani:

"You know that I played football because of the fun and to enjoy it. I love football. If you play well, then you make yourself a great name and the money comes on its own. You earn money for what you did. I do not just play for money. But why should not I move to colleague Babbel? I do not know. There are many options. I'm not sure yet where I'm going."

Ribery moved to Bayern from Marseille for £17 million in 2007 and is on the verge of winning his ninth Bundesliga title.

Among numerous other trophies, Ribery also became a UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern in 2013 when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

His career has been slowly on the wane for some time now.

But he has still managed to contribute in 2018-19, netting five goals and providing three assists in 23 league appearances.

Despite his age, Ribery still has more than enough talent to be a star outside of Europe, and he would be a huge attraction in the A-League should he decide to move Down Under.